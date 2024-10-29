Arshad Warsi says he didn't like script of Akshay Kumar-led Jolly LLB 2; spills beans on fight sequence with star in Jolly LLB 3

Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB impressed fans with its humor, exciting plot, and a flawless performance by the actors. However, the sequel of the film included Akshay Kumar as the protagonist. Recently, Arshad said that he didn't like the script for the second installment and knew that Kumar would bring a bigger audience to the theatres. As a result, he was okay leaving it. He also revealed that Jolly LLB, starring him and Akshay together, is funny and exciting, and with a hint of fight sequence between the actors.

In a candid conversation with Mashable India, Arshad was asked if he felt wrong about not being a part of Jolly LLB 2. In his response, the actor mentioned that he didn't like the script for the film. Yet, he was willing to do it for the film's director, Subhash Kapoor, who is a good friend of the actor.

But, later the producer of Fox Studios was keen for the Housefull actor to do the film, who was also interested. So he thought it would be a better decision and even sent a text to the director mentioning how Akshay Kumar could bring more audience to theatres.

He said, "I wasn't all happy with the script, but I would have done it because it was Subash, and he is the director and dear friend. I told him to take Akshay and make the film; with me, you would get a crowd of 500 people. With him, you will get a crowd of 5000 people, and I said you will be able to fulfill your dream the way it's supposed to be done with Akshay and not me."

As the two actors have joined hands for Jolly LLB 3, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor was asked to share some details about it. He mentioned that people would like to see them together on-screen. Warsi explained that he would take forward his character from Jolly LLB, and Kumar would bring forward his character from the second part, which would be a really funny film.

The actor admired the Khel Khel Mein actor's work ethic and shared that they filmed for a particular fight sequence. It was supposed to take longer, but they completed shooting the 5-minute scene in one take.

Arshad Warsi said, "What we've done is insane, and we did a fight sequence with both of us in one take, and of course, it's going to be cut, but it's one take. It's a long fight sequence, which probably would take somebody a day to finish. We did it in one take; of course, I got cut. I was bleeding all that should happen.

Expressing his excitement for the film, the Dhamaal actor admitted that the film's story, thought, and humor are relevant and audiences will enjoy it. He said the film has every element that the Jolly LLB franchise promises to the audience.

The film's shoot ended in July 2024. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported that the film will be released in April 2025.

