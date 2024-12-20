Meet actor who dropped out of school, sold pens on streets; now a beloved star who’s worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and more

Meet the actor who dropped out of school due to financial struggles, sold pens on the streets to survive, and even contemplated ending his life. But fate had other plans—he turned his life around, becoming one of Bollywood’s most famous comedians. Having worked alongside A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more, he’s now a celebrated figure in the industry. If you still haven’t guessed it, it’s none other than Johnny Lever!

Johnny Lever, born as John Prakash Rao Janumala, is one of India's top comedians. He had a tough childhood, growing up in a family facing financial struggles. After dropping out of school in the seventh grade due to his family's difficulties, he began working odd jobs, including selling pens on the streets of Mumbai.

During this time, he would mimic famous Hindi film stars and dance to their songs, capturing the attention of passersby. This talent led to his nickname Johnny Lever after he mimicked senior officers at an event, and it stuck when he joined the film industry.

The Housefull 5 actor's journey wasn’t easy. In an interview with Beer Biceps, he shared how his father’s alcoholism and violence deeply affected him, and at 13, he even considered ending his life. However, the thought of his three younger sisters kept him from following through.

Before breaking into Bollywood, Johnny performed in musical shows and did mimicry on the streets of Pune, where he earned Rs 100 a day for his impressions of stars like Ashok Kumar and Jeevan.

Advertisement

His big break in Bollywood came when actor Sunil Dutt spotted his talent at one of his stand-up performances and offered him a role in Dard Ka Rishta. From there, his career took off, and he became one of the first stand-up comedians in India.

Johnny Lever is known for his roles in over 350 films, including Tezaab, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Coolie No. 1, and many more. His impeccable comedic timing and ability to bring humor to every role made him a fan favorite and an essential figure in Bollywood comedy.

Over the years, he has worked with A-list stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and many others, further solidifying his status as a Bollywood legend.

Today, Johnny Lever enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning a luxurious 3-BHK apartment in Mumbai and a net worth of Rs 250 crore. He continues to entertain audiences, with his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, and Raveena Tandon, set to release in December this year. He also has Housefull 5 in the kitty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn reveals Johny Lever didn’t take single penny to do All The Best for THIS reason; says ‘he is imaan ka pakka’