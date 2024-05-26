Not Emraan Hashmi but THIS actor was first choice to play lead in Anurag Basu’s Murder; Know why he refused

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat became an overnight sensation with the release of the 2004 film Murder. The movie which was directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt opened to mixed reviews but eventually emerged as a superhit. However, many don’t know that not Emraan but Rajniesh Duggall was the initial choice to lead Murder.

Why did Rajniesh Duggall refuse the offer to star in Murder?

Murder could have changed Duggall’s life but the reason he decided to let it go will melt your heart. Recently while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the 1920 actor recalled how he was offered the movie just three days after he won Mr India back in March 2003. Detailing how he got the offer, Rajniesh revealed that filmmaker brothers Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were mentors during the days of his pageant.

He shared, “One day Mahesh Bhatt was the guest speaker. He came, scanned everyone, and asked us about ourselves. When everybody was naming themselves and giving a reason why they were sitting there, the reason I gave about my presence was ‘I am here to win’. I think that confidence stroked a chord.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Rajniesh said that the very next day Mukesh Bhatt came and enquired about a guy from Delhi and producer Anshuman Swami pointed at him murmuring something. Cut to three days after he was called to the Bhatts' office where he was accompanied by Swami and composer Abu Malik.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old further recalled Bhatt telling him that he’s making a movie with which he plans to re-launch his nephew Emraan Hashmi who made his debut with 2003’s Footpath. Rajniesh shared, “I am taking a new girl called Reema Gill (Mallika Sherawat’s real name) who hails from Delhi NCR and he made me listen to Murder’s album which was amazing.”

Bhatt told Rajniesh that that there’s a husband role in this and one of a boyfriend and he sees Duggall in both. He offered him to pick one and the other one Emraan could do. After hearing the story which was bold and presumably had intimate scenes, the Dangerous Ishq star confronted that he had a girlfriend (now his wife Pallavee) and that he could not kiss on-screen.

Rajniesh said that they were taken aback but still understood and respected his decision to walk off from Murder for the love of his life back at home. Luckily, the actor eventually made his debut with a 2008 Vikram Bhatt movie titled 1920.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra refused to work with Rajniesh Duggall in Yakeen; 1920 star reveals why he was replaced overnight