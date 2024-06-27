Meet actor who gave superhit songs, starred in a Shah Rukh Khan film but eventually ended up becoming controversies’ favorite child

Mumbai as is called “the city of dreams” gives a chance to the chosen ones. Some are fortunate enough to realize the dream of getting into the spotlight. However, despite tasting significant success, some end up miring themselves in a pool of controversies, overshadowing their work.

About Rakhi Sawant

One of such actors we’re talking about today is Rakhi Sawant. From the past few years, she may not be in the news for reasons so good, but let’s not forget the amount of work she has done in the past.

Rakhi Sawant was born on November 25, 1978, in Mumbai. She has two brothers, Rakesh Sawant and Usha Sawant.

The early career of Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi made her debut in 1997 with Govinda starrer Agnichakra by the name, Ruhi Sawant. Later on, she went on to do small roles and dance numbers in movies like Joru Ka Ghulam (2000), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001) among others.

However, her breakthrough song turned out to be Mohabbat Hai Mirchi from 2002 released, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne followed by her small roles in movies like popular movies like Masti (2004) and Main Hoon Na (2004). In the same year, she appeared in the song Pardesiya, a recreated version of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha starrer song from the movie, Mr. Natwarlal (1979).

Her 2008 released Dekhta Hai Tu Kya from Krazzy 4 was also a rage at the time of its release. She flaunted her sizzling dance movies in Jyotika Tangri’s Dream Mein Entry (2021).

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant's television stint

Not just Bollywood, her significant appearances on television made her a household name. She has been a part of several seasons of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. In the year 2007, she participated in the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye with Abhishek Awasthi, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

Additionally, her reality shows like Rakhi Ka Swayamwar (2009), Rakhi Ka Insaaf (2010), Maa Exchange (2011), and Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki (2013) among others placed her to the newer heights of popularity.

Some of Rakhi Sawant's infamous controversies

A look at some of the incidents making her controversies’ favorite child

1. In June 2006, singer Mika Singh kissed Rakhi without her consent, following which she filed a complaint against him.

2. Abhishek Awasthi and Rakhi were in a relationship and even appeared in shows like Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha. However, on Valentine’s Day in 2011, the actress called it quits when she found out that he was cheating on her. When he reached her house to apologize, Rakhi slapped him in front of the media several times.

Advertisement

3. Despite her notorious image, Rakhi made it to Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 2. Being her honest self, she openly admitted having gone under the knife stating, “Jo cheezein God nahi deta, wo doctor dete hain (Things which god doesn’t give, doctors do).”

4. One of the most infamous controversies took place in Rakhi’s life in the year 2022 when she had a war of words with Sherlyn Chopra. The two fought back and forth over filmmaker Sajid Khan’s participation in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The two went on to file a defamation case against each other.

5. Rakhi later had a bad fallout with Adil Khan Durrani after she accused the latter of an extramarital affair, among other allegations.

Needless to say, from her bizarre statements to quirky pap interactions, Rakhi manages to turn heads and how. Rightly called the “entertainment queen”, she always not only keeps her fans hooked with her life updates but continues to stay relevant.

Advertisement

Kudos to her audacity and unabashed way of leading life!