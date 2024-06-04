10 best Mallika Sherawat movies that you can binge-watch this weekend

Mallika Sherawat is known for her mesmerizing beauty and bold roles. She is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Mallika started her film career with a small role in the film Jeena Sirf Mere Liye and, in no time, gained a lot of popularity. Mallika Sherawat movies became hits at the box office.

The talented actress has given some amazing performances in Hindi films. The actress is known for her great screen presence and dancing skills. We have curated Mallika Sherawat movie list for her fans. So, without much delay, let’s take a look at some of the popular movies of the actress.

Here are 10 best Mallika Sherawat movies that you can enjoy

1. Jeena Sirf Mere Liye

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Tusshar Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Tusshar Kapoor Director: Talat Jani

Talat Jani IMDB Rating: 3.9

3.9 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Romance Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Mallika Sherawat first movie was Jeena Sirf Mere Liye. Karan (Tusshar Kapoor) and Pinky (Kareena Kapoor) are childhood friends, and their friendship turns into love. They get separated as their families decide to move elsewhere. When Pinky writes a book to find her long-lost love, Seema, played by Mallika Sherawat, convinces her to write an ending to her story. Mallika plays a supporting role in the film and helps the two lovers unite.

Advertisement

2. Khwahish

Cast: Himanshu Malik, Mallika Sherawat, Mini Mathur, Shahbaz Khan

Himanshu Malik, Mallika Sherawat, Mini Mathur, Shahbaz Khan Director: Govind Menon

Govind Menon IMDB Rating: 4.2

4.2 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: YouTube

The tragic love story stars Mallika Sherawat in the lead role. Amar, played by Himanshu Malik, is a rich and stubborn man who falls in love with Lekha, played by Mallika Sherawat. Lekha is a poor girl, so Amar’s father is against Amar and her marriage. Amar goes against his father’s wish and marries Lekha, only to find out she is suffering from Leukemia.

3. Murder

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Ashmit Patel

Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Ashmit Patel Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu IMDB Rating: 5.5

5.5 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery

Action, Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The erotic thriller casting Mallika Sherawat as Simran Sehgal, Emraan Hashmi as Sunny Deva, and Ashmit Patel as Sudhir Sehgal was received well by the audience. Simran (Mallika) develops an extramarital affair with Sunny (Emraan Hashmi), only to later realize her guilt and get back to her marital life. The film’s songs became hits, and the actress came into the limelight for her sensual role in the movie.

Advertisement

4. Welcome

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat

Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat Director: Aneez Bazmee

Aneez Bazmee IMDB Rating: 7.1

7.1 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance, Crime

Comedy, Romance, Crime Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Welcome was released in 2007 and was a hit at the box office. The audience loved the comedy film where Mallika played the role of Ishika. She crashes Rajiv (Akshay)’s wedding and claims that she was married to him at an early age.

5. Guru

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Mallika Sherawat

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Mallika Sherawat Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam IMDB Rating: 7.1

7.1 Movie Genre: Romance, Musical, Drama

Romance, Musical, Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Netflix

How can a Mallika Sherawat fan forget her performance in Maiya Maiya from Guru? Out of all Mallika Sherawat movie names, one remembers this one for the actress’ electrifying performance. The film by Mani Ratnam was released in 2007 and was a hit at the box office.

Advertisement

6. Ugly Aur Pagli

Cast: Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Tinnu Anand, Zeenat Aman, Sushmita Mukherjee, Vishal Malhotra

Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Tinnu Anand, Zeenat Aman, Sushmita Mukherjee, Vishal Malhotra Director: Sachin Kamlakar Khot

Sachin Kamlakar Khot IMDB Rating: 3.8

3.8 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2008

Fans loved Mallika’s acting in the film. The comedy film shows how an engineering student’s life turns upside down after he meets a girl on a train. The film had a similar story to the Korean movie The Sassy Girl.

7. Shadi Se Pehle

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Mallika Sherawat, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav

Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Mallika Sherawat, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav Director: Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik IMDB Rating: 7

7 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2006

The romantic comedy stars Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Mallika Sherawat, and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. Akshaye plays Ashish, who is in love with Rani (Ayesha) but lies to her as he learns that he has cancer. Later on, he realizes he had just overheard some other patient’s reports and that he did not have cancer. When Sania, played by Mallika Sherawat, gets to know about Ashish’s love for Rani, she helps them reunite through a plan. The film has a happy ending and receives a lot of love from the audience.

Advertisement

8. Pyaar Ke Side Effects

Cast: Rahul Bose, Mallika Sherawat, Aamir Bashir, Tarana Bajaj, Ranvir Shorey, Suchitra Pillai

Rahul Bose, Mallika Sherawat, Aamir Bashir, Tarana Bajaj, Ranvir Shorey, Suchitra Pillai Director: Saket Chaudhary

Saket Chaudhary IMDB Rating: 6.8

6.8 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Romance, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2006

Mallika Sherawat movies list has one thing in common and they are some hit Hindi songs. Pyaar Ke Side Effects with Rahul Bose earned the actress praises for her performance, but what attracted the audience more was the movie’s songs. Siddharth (Sid) played by Rahul Bose is in love with Trisha played by Mallika, but has commitment issues. It is only after his mother makes him understand that it is because of his childhood scar that he crashes Trisha’s wedding party to reunite with her.

9. Double Dhamaal

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Mallika Sherawat, Kangana Ranaut, Sid Makkar, Suresh Menon, Rati Agnihotri, Tinnu Anand

Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Mallika Sherawat, Kangana Ranaut, Sid Makkar, Suresh Menon, Rati Agnihotri, Tinnu Anand Director: Govind Menon

Govind Menon IMDB Rating: 2.7

2.7 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Release year: 2004

This movie was a sequel to the 2007 film Dhamaal. Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aashish Chaudhary, and Javed Jaffrey reprise their roles. It received a mixed response, but the audience liked the performances of the stars, and it performed well at the box office.

Advertisement

10. The Myth

Cast: Bing Shao, Jackie Chan, Mallika Sherawat, Weixing Yao

Bing Shao, Jackie Chan, Mallika Sherawat, Weixing Yao Director: Stanley Tong

Stanley Tong IMDB Rating: 6.1

6.1 Movie Genre: Action, Martial Arts, Comedy

Action, Martial Arts, Comedy Release year: 2005

In 2005, Mallika played a role in an international film, The Myth. This Jackie Chan and Mallika Sherawat movie performed well at the box office. In the Chinese film, Mallika plays the role of Samantha, an Indian peasant girl. She is the niece of the legendary master of Kalaripayattu, which is a form of Indian martial art.

Mallika Sherawat movies list shows that the actress has explored herself in various kinds of roles. What attracts her fans is her openness to all kinds of roles and immense talent. Let us know which one is your favorite movie from the list.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra on daughter's 10-year age gap with Nick Jonas: 'Both care for each other, that's all'