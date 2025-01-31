Meet actor who went from earning Rs 15,000 a month, teaching yoga to starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan; is now one of Bollywood's most popular actresses

Meet the actor, a trained ballet dancer who once earned Rs 15,000 a month and even taught yoga. Today, she's one of Bollywood's most popular actresses, having worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Can you guess who it is?

If you still can't guess, she is none other than Sanya Malhotra! Born in 1992 in Delhi to a Punjabi Hindu family, she made her way to Mumbai after completing her graduation. Trained in contemporary dance and ballet, she initially worked as a dance teacher in Delhi, earning Rs 15,000 monthly.

Her passion for dance led her to audition for Dance India Dance, where Sanya made it to the top 100, but she didn't stop there. She moved to Mumbai to pursue acting, working odd jobs like teaching yoga and assisting in television commercials.

Her big break came when casting director Mukesh Chhabra noticed her, leading to her debut in Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) after five rounds of auditions, physical training, and workshops. Her portrayal of Indian wrestler Babita Kumari was a game-changer.

Sanya Malhotra's career soared with roles in films like Pataakha (2018), Photograph (2019), and Badhaai Ho (2018), followed by commercially successful projects like Ludo, Sam Bahadur (2023), and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023).

In a podcast conversation with Uorfi Javed, Sanya shared how she once faced criticism for her looks during auditions, including being advised to undergo jaw reconstruction surgery. She also recounted how her mother consulted pandits, who discouraged her from pursuing acting, believing she was meant for a different path. However, Sanya remained determined.

Advertisement

From earning Rs 15,000 to now commanding approximately Rs 1 crore per film, Sanya's journey is nothing short of inspiring. She's also known for her choreographic work on a song in Secret Superstar. Her OTT hits, such as Kathal, Ludo, Shakuntala Devi, and Love Hostel, further showcase her versatility.

Sanya is now set to star in the upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Janhvi Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul, slated for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025.