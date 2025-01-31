Aamir Khan finds love again in Bangalore-based lady after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao? Here’s what we know

Veteran actor Aamir Khan is currently juggling his roles as a film producer and actor while being a good and supporting father to his three kids. While he’s doing all that and more, cupid stuck for the third time and seems like he has a mystery woman in his life again. Reports suggest that Mr. Perfectionist is dating a woman from Bangalore and he recently introduced her to his entire family. Read on!

A piece of intriguing news about Aamir Khan’s love life has been floating around on the internet. Seems like the actor-producer has found love for the second time after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. According to a report by Filmfare, Khan’s mystery partner hails from Bangalore.

An insider informed the publication, “I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well” adding that since their privacy must be respected, no personal details can be shared.

To refresh your memory, Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986 and the couple was blessed with two kids, a son Junaid, and a daughter Ira. But in December 2002, they filed for divorce and Dutta took custody of both children. A couple of years later in 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao and welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011. But sadly in 2021, the couple announced their separation.

Despite being officially separated from his wives, the PK actor shares a loving and respectful bond with them. Khan continues to meet Reena and Kiran and even works in movies like Laapataa Ladies with Rao. Recently, he has been busy helping his son Junaid set foot in the industry as an ace actor. The Lagaan star also attended the premiere of Junaid’s film Loveyapa, which marks his big-screen debut with Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen on the screens as an actor in Sitaare Zameen Par, which he is also co-producing along with Lahore 1947. An industry insider informed Pinkvilla that Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena are planning to simultaneously shoot for Ghajini 2 in Hindi and Tamil with Aamir and Suriya.