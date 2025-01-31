Did Shah Rukh Khan meet Virat Kohli in Delhi? VIRAL VIDEO leaves fans demanding their pictures together

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Dubai and videos of the superstar flooded the internet. Now, most recently, the superstar’s video surfaced as he boarded the plane. It has been stated that SRK met Virat Kohli, who is currently in Delhi for the Ranji Trophy.

A video has been posted by a pap page in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen getting on his charter plane after coming out of the car. According to the pap page, SRK was snapped after he met with Virat Kohli. The superstar exuded his timeless charm as he looked towards the camera before leaving.

During his latest outing, King Khan was seen in a black t-shirt paired with gray jacket, matching denim, and white sneakers. He was also seen holding a black jacket in his hand.

Shah Rukh Khan snapped after meeting Virat Kohli

Soon after the video surfaced, internet users reacted to the video with one fan calling them, "Two King" and another asked, "Any pics of them together?" A third fan stated, "Ahhh would love to have the Pic of them together. Kingsss" while many were interested in knowing the special reason behind their meeting.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli returned to India for the top domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy, after nearly 12 years. The massive crowd of fans are swarming the Arun Jaitley Stadium and videos have also been surfacing on social media.

Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai for an event from where a number of videos brought wave online. In one of the viral videos, a fan professed her love for the superstar and expressed her wish to touch him, King Khan humorously replied, “Mujhe sharam aati hai(I feel shy),” leaving the audience in splits.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King. It was just a couple of days back that the actor confirmed his collaboration for the upcoming film with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. The action-entertainer also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in the key roles.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the prep work for the film was going on for quite some time and now the film is set to go on floors from March 2025.