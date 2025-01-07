Meet actor who quit CA, worked as AD in Ranveer Singh’s film and is rumored to be dating THIS popular actress

Let’s look at the journey of an actor who belongs to a film family. He has worked with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and more. He quit chartered accountancy to follow his passion for acting and is making a significant mark with his work.

The actor we’re talking about is none other than Sunny Kaushal, the son of veteran action director, Sham Kaushal and the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal. He dropped Chartered Accountancy to explore his career in filmmaking, which led him to assist on films like My Friend Pinto and Gunday. He simultaneously also did theater and got a break with a short film called, Bunny followed by a movie, Sunshine Music Tours and Travels.

Later in 2018, he bagged Akshay Kumar’s Gold, followed by Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army—Azaadi Ke Liye. He gained immense popularity with his excellent performances in movies like Shiddat, Mili, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Apart from movies, he has also been featured in musical videos like Taaron Ke Shehar, Dil Lauta Do, Ishq Mein, and Mukke Paye Si which also received immense love from the audience.

Sunny acknowledges the comparisons that are bound to happen between him and his brother, Vicky Kaushal. While speaking with Hindustan Times in 2023, Kaushal admitted being unbothered about the parallels drawn and opined that he views it as a comparison between two contemporaries and actors.

"This is our profession, it is different and exclusive from our relationship. Hum bhai hai aur woh toh change nahi hoga (nothing will change between us). Both made careers out of passion, and it doesn’t effect our real life," he had said.

On his personal front, Sunny is rumored to be dating Alpha actress Sharvari. Both of them remain tight-lipped about the speculations around their relationship and maintain just being "good friends." While speaking with Filmfare in December 2024, he had said, "Ultimately, I see these rumors as a form of admiration, and I appreciate the positive attention."

