WATCH: Vicky Kaushal is the greenest flag as he does THIS for his wife Katrina Kaif during their latest airport spotting
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently returned to the city after their New Year celebration. During the latest appearance, Chhaava actor’s sweetest gesture towards his wife won hearts.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood surely leaves no chance to prove what pure love looks like. The beloved duo recently returned to the city after their New Year celebration and it was the Chhaava actor’s sweetest gesture towards his wife that left everyone’s hearts melting.
On January 3, Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai with his wife, Katrina Kaif after their New Year celebration. In a video shared by the paps, the duo stirred the internet as they entered the airport in style. The couple flashed sweet smile and even acknowledged the paps by sweetly posing for them.
Apart from their appearance at the airport, it was the Love & War actor’s gesture towards his wife that won over the hearts. Before leaving, being a loving husband he ensured his wife safely sat inside the car and closed the car door for her.