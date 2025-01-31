Mere Husband Ki Biwi First Look Poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar promise belly laughs with their ‘Kalesh’

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share screen space in the upcoming romantic comedy, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The Mudassar Aziz’s directorial is inching close to its release date and in a treat of fans the makers have unveiled the quirky first look poster of the film.

On January 31, the makers of the upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi unveiled the first look poster of the film that features the lead trio — Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Exuding quirky vibes, the poster showcases Kapoor’s hands tied with both the actresses sitting on the horse and controlling him.

Set against the wedding backdrop, we see Rakul and Bhumi stunning in wedding attires while Arjun looks helpless dabbling between them. "Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025," the post was captioned.

The tagline of the film is "Love triangle nahi circle hai."

While Rakul shared the poster expressing, "Jeevan mein kalesh na chahiye ho… toh bin bulaaye mehmaan aur bina matlab ka saamaan… baahar phenk dena chahiye!" On the other hand, Bhumi captioned the post, "Kalesh!!! Kaun sa kalesh? Jo mera hai…Woh mera rahega…Koi moonh maarne aaya…Toh katega #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st Feb."

Take a look

Reacting to the poster, being a loving sister, Janhvi Kapoor shared the poster and expressed excitement by stating, "Can’t wait!!!!"

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier that the film is going to be an out-and-out comedy as the title itself suggests. A source close to the development shared with us, "It’s a tale of a protagonist and the humor arises from the situation of his being stuck in a love triangle."

The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Arjun and Rakul whereas Bhumi and Arjun were earlier seen together in the 2023 release, The Lady Killer.

Known for directing Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, the upcoming comedy caper is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film will be released next month on February 21, 2025.