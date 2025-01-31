Rakt Bramhand: Aditya Roy Kapur calls Raj & DK’s passion for Netflix fantasy series ‘infectious’; ‘Vision they’ve...’

Popular director duo Raj & DK announced their next fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand-The Bloody Kingdom, last year in July. Now most recently Aditya Roy Kapur has been officially welcomed as the leading man of the upcoming fantasy series. Not only did the actor express their happiness about the collaboration, but Karan Johar also sent his warm wishes to the team.

On January 31, the official Instagram handle of Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency made the official post making the special announcement. A series of pictures featured Aditya Roy Kapur, director duo Raj & DK, concluding with their statement expressing happiness about collaborating with Kapur.

They said, “At the heart of Rakt Bramhand is a character that demands strength, intensity and a bit of wackiness, and Aditya brings all of that as the lead. And for his part, he’s been training very hard to meet the demands of the character. Our goal with this show is to create a world that is both original and evokes the fantastical tales we grew up hearing.”

Meanwhile, the post was captioned, “Streaming vets Raj & DK - the geniuses behind Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, and Farzi - announce DCA exclusive talent @adityaroykapur as the leading man of their most ambitious show yet, Rakt Brahmand. This epic action fantasy series will drop on Netflix! #DCASquad.”

Take a look

Expressing happiness about the development, Karan Johar also shared the post on his Instagram stories to extend his wishes. He wrote, "Congratulations Adi!! Can’t wait to see the Raj DK magic work wonders with you," followed by a red-heart emoji.

Meanwhile, speaking with Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur also expressed his excitement and heaped praises on the director duo. He admitted being a fan of their work, as he noted how they have always been finding ways to tell stories in new and exciting ways.

"The passion they have for this project is infectious and the vision they have for is so unique and genre-bending," he further added.

Helmed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve and written by Sita R. Menon, the show also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Reportedly, Aditya underwent three months of rigorous training in various physical art forms to prepare for his role.