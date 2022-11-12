EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Bhumi Pednekar’s next titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi
The basic premise of this Mudassar Aziz directorial is one the lines of the entertainers made by David Dhawan and Anees Bazmee back in the 1990s. Read details
Pinkvilla was the first to report that Arjun Kapoor is teaming up with Mudassar Aziz on an out-and-out comedy, to be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. We also reported later on that the comic caper will feature Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. There were various titles have been considered and we have learnt that the film is titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The title blends with the script of the film.
“It’s an out-and-out comedy and the title itself indicates the quirky elements that the script and screenplay have to offer. It’s a tale of a protagonist and the humor arises from the situation of his being stuck in a love triangle. The film has been extensively shot in the UK and the final schedule kicks off in a couple of weeks’ time,” revealed a source close to the development.
The film will be a theatrical release in the middle of 2023 and the shoot is expected to be wrapped up before the end of the year. It is the first collaboration of Arjun, Rakul, and Parineeti and according to a source, the premise is one the lines of the entertainers made by David Dhawan and Anees Bazmee back in the 1990s.
The film also has the kind of dance numbers that one can expect of a commercial Bollywood comedy. It is Mudassar Aziz’s next after the 2019 hit film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead. Meanwhile, Arjun will start 2023 with the release of Vishal Bhardwaj production, Kuttey, on January 13. It features him alongside Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Konkana Sen Sharma. The movie is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of Vishal. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan joins Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3; Makers keen to sign Anees Bazmee