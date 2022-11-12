EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Bhumi Pednekar’s next titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Arjun Kapoor is teaming up with Mudassar Aziz on an out-and-out comedy, to be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. We also reported later on that the comic caper will feature Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. There were various titles have been considered and we have learnt that the film is titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The title blends with the script of the film.

“It’s an out-and-out comedy and the title itself indicates the quirky elements that the script and screenplay have to offer. It’s a tale of a protagonist and the humor arises from the situation of his being stuck in a love triangle. The film has been extensively shot in the UK and the final schedule kicks off in a couple of weeks’ time,” revealed a source close to the development.