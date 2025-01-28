Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty’s pregnancy glow is unmissable as she stands close to hubby KL Rahul during their latest outing with friends; see VIRAL PIC

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the popular couple in Bollywood, are expecting their first child. The duo had shared the most special news of their lives last year in November. While they like to keep their personal lives low-key, their recent pictures hanging out with their friends have gone viral. The internet couldn’t help but adore the actress’ cute baby bump.

A friend of soon-to-be parents, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, took to her Instagram stories and posted an adorable picture with the couple. In the picture, they are seen posing with their friends while the loving husband wrapped his arm around the actress and placed her hand on the baby bump. Meanwhile, Athiya looked gorgeous while she stood and posed alongside her husband.

In addition to this, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also shared a cute picture with Athiya as they smiled their best for the camera. On the other hand, Athiya had also posted a picture offering a glimpse into her delicious meal from the dining table. It included South Indian delicacies, including Idli and Sambhar.

For the special outing, Athiya kept it chic and stylish in a black full-sleeve top paired with a flared skirt. She accessorized herself with long earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail. Meanwhile, her cricketer husband complemented her in a brown striped shirt paired with off-white pants.

Just a few days back, KL Rahul had also shared moments from his visit to Australia. In a dump of pictures, KL was seen enjoying his coffee in a café on the street, followed by a picture of two cups of coffee and a brownie, hinting that he was out on a coffee date with Athiya.

The post concluded with several candid pictures, and the final slide had everyone’s heart. It captured an adorable moment as the couple was seen sitting outside a café. The actress looked radiant, enjoying her coffee, while her husband, KL Rahul, couldn't take his eyes off her.

After dating for several years, Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.

