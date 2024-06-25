Kabir Singh: Not Kiara Advani but Akansha Ranjan was supposed to play Preeti's role; latter recalls being 'heartbroken'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bollywood debut, Kabir Singh, pushed Kiara Advani’s career to new heights. The actress played the character of Preeti in it, who was that sweet girl next door that everyone adored. But do you know there was someone else running to grab this role before Kiara?

Akansha Ranjan says she was ‘heartbroken’ after losing out on Kabir Singh

Best known for playing Nikki in Monica O My Darling, Akansha revealed she missed out on two of the biggest movies including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh and Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. For SOTY 2, she revealed auditioning for Ananya Panday’s character. “Who wouldn’t want a launch like that!” she told Bombay Times.

Further naming Kabir Singh, Akansha added, “Those two were so heartbreaking.” She had already watched Arjun Reddy (the film that was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh) and was preparing well for it. “I knew this role was mine. And sometimes you just know it in your bones. I knew this was the one. And it didn’t happen. I was heartbroken,” Ranjan revealed.

Akansha Ranjan on her firsts and auditions

Akansha’s first audition was for the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which marked the Bollywood debut of both Armaan Jain and Deeksha Seth. Ranjan kept auditioning until she eventually starred alongside Kiara Advani only in her 2020 film Guilty which had a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

In the same conversation, Akansha Ranjan talked about the importance of auditions and called it very grounding. “That also helps me as a person, I am very self-aware (because of them),” she said recalling giving an audition just a day before Monika’s release and feeling like a seasoned actor.

Now it doesn’t unnerve her anymore and she considers it a fun thing to do with a byproduct of learning. She further shared that she has some actor friends who have never given auditions and in case when they are called for screen tests, they are taken aback. “But auditions helped me in my career,” Akansha signed off.

Ranjan also starred in 2021’s anthology drama Ray and will be next seen in her Telugu debut MaayaOne.

