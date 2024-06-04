Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta walks down memory lane to wish 'simply the best' Neena Gupta on birthday; PICS

It's Neena Gupta's birthday! To celebrate, her daughter, the ace fashion designer and soon-to-be mom Masaba Gupta, shared a heartwarming post on social media. Masaba took a trip down memory lane, showering her mom with love and birthday wishes. Scroll down to see the post!

Masaba Gupta's heartfelt birthday wish for mommy Neena Gupta

Taking to Instagram, mommy-to-be Masaba Gupta took a trip down memory lane and shared some precious pictures of Neena Gupta to wish her on big day. Masaba captioned the post, "Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday @neena_gupta simply the best. "

Check out the pictures here:

Neena Gupta on the work front

On the work front, Neena Gupta is currently basking under the success of the third season of her show Panchayat. The show garnered critical acclaim for its lively plot and storyline. In the show, Neena Gupta portrays 'Manju Devi' wife of Pradhan ji and also fondly known as Mrs. Pradhan. The show also stars Jitendra Kumar alongside Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Pankaj Jha, Durgesh Kumar, Saanvikaa, and others.

Panchayat 3 concludes with a gripping twist, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating season 4 for answers. Crafted by writer Chandan Kumar and director Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series evokes a rollercoaster of emotions.

Masaba Gupta's personal front

On April 18, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the news of her first pregnancy with hubby Satyadeep Misra. She posted a picture of a pregnant emoji, and in the last photo, Masaba and Satya can be seen posing together.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on January 27, 2023, and took to social media to announce it. Sharing a photo of them, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!" The intimate wedding was also attended by her dad Viv Richards.

