Mouni Roy poses with Showtime co-stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran; see happy PICS

2024 has just started and filmmakers are flooding cinephiles with great content. Currently, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Showtime which is backed by Karan Johar. A while ago, popular TV and film actress Mouni Roy dropped some happy pictures with her co-stars on social media.

Showtime co-stars Mouni Roy, Emraan Hashmi, and Shriya Saran flaunt million-dollar smiles

The excitement around Karan Johar’s Showtime is at an all-time high with just a couple of weeks before the series gets released on a streaming platform. Actress Mouni Roy also can’t wait to show the audience the masterpiece they have been working on for quite some time now. While giving any spoilers would be a crime, she decided to drop some cute selfies with her co-stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, and TV personality Mahima Makwana.

The first three photos of the album were of the actors clicking cute pictures. The last one was a positive note that Roy probably dedicated to them. The picture read, “I wish you could see you the way I see you, full of magic, kindness, and grace. A warrior soul with the loveliest face.”

Take a look at her post:

Showtime will reveal a lot about the film industry says actor Emraan Hashmi

The entire team is currently out and about promoting the TV show the trailer of which was shared by KJo recently. While talking to ANI, Emraan Hashmi drew a parallel between the series and the Hindi film industry. He said, “The trailer gives people an idea of the world we have created of contemporary Bollywood and this web series will reveal a lot about our industry.”

Opening up about the storyline of the show, the actor divulged, “When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real-life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors. Now on whom is it based in real, you will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way." Showtime will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024.

