Nancy Tyagi is ‘overwhelmed’ by Sonam Kapoor's reaction to her Cannes look; wishes to create outfit for her

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi is currently trending worldwide on social media after Cannes Film Festival 2024. Praised by the fashion community for her remarkable DIY ensemble showcased at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, it was actor Sonam Kapoor's compliment on her post that truly honored the influencer. Sonam shared one of Nancy's DIY reels on her Insta Story and requested the influencer to create an outfit for her.

For the unversed, Nancy Tyagi stunned everyone with her impressive look on the Cannes red carpet in a voluminous powder pink gown adorned with intricate frills, weighing 20kg. For day 2, Nancy opted for a dazzling saree with a veil, once again meticulously crafted by her. The outfit garnered her widespread admiration and praise.

Nancy Tyagi wants to design a saree for Sonam Kapoor

Nancy expressed her immense gratitude, stating that being acknowledged by such a prominent figure like Sonam Kapoor on Instagram is beyond her wildest dreams. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “Sonam Kapoor itni badi celebrity hain, unhone mere liye Instagram par story lagaayi hai, it’s a very big thing for me. Main soch bhi nahi sakti. I am falling short of words.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Nancy Tyagi mentioned Sonam's admiration for her saree ensemble and said, “Sonam liked my saree outfit, so I would like to make a different kind of saree for her, maybe thoda bada pallaa rakh ke. I feel overwhelmed that all this is happening, just can’t believe it. Her sister Rhea also commented on my post, I would love to meet them both someday to create an outfit for them.”

Advertisement

Nancy Tyagi reacts to getting help from mom for stitching

When questioned about her process for creating social media videos at home and whether her mother assisted her, Nancy disclosed that her mother didn't know how to stitch. She reminisced about her childhood, mentioning her habit of stitching clothes for her dolls, indicating a long-standing passion for the craft. Nancy explained that for her social media content, her brother played a crucial role in shooting and editing the videos, while she focused on stitching. She also highlighted the significant assistance she received from YouTube in learning additional stitching techniques.

Nancy mentioned that she had nothing to do at home, but she knew how to stitch, so she decided to make clothes. She had her brother, mother, and father in the family. Her mother and brother lived with her in Delhi, but her father resided in the village. She noted significant changes after gaining popularity on social media. Furthermore, after Cannes, her father realized that creating videos could also lead to significant personal growth.

More about Cannes Film Festival 2024

Besides numerous influencers marking their Cannes debuts, Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, and others graced the red carpet this year.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Who is Nancy Tyagi? All you need to know about influencer who stunned in self-made 20 kg outfit