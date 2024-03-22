Navya Naveli Nanda shares Agastya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan shed tears while eating the pasta she cooked; here's why

In the latest episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, the spotlight fell on the culinary traditions of the Bachchan family, featuring the women of the household—Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda. Amidst the conversation, Navya shared a hilarious anecdote about her cooking adventure. She revealed that on one occasion, she decided to whip up pasta for her brother Agastya Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

However, her culinary experiment took an unexpected turn when the dish turned out to be excessively spicy. Much to her surprise, both her brother and grandmother ended up in tears while trying to eat it.

Navya also shared the specialties of each family member in the kitchen. She highlighted the beloved aloo chilka as a household favourite. She said, “Every house has a specialty and I know something that people love eating at our house – aloo chilka. It’s actually quite cute because we have named certain recipes after people like we have ‘Nani Ma’s khichadi,’ which she makes in a Bengali way. We have ‘Mama Toast’. It’s a sandwich that Nani has invented. You have ‘Navya’s aloo’ because it’s the recipe that I have created. We also have ‘Shweta’s pasta.’ Nana always says, ‘I will eat Shweta’s pasta.'”