Navya Naveli Nanda talks about her decision to not enter Bollywood; reveals why she leaned towards business

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda made his debut as an actor last year with the Netflix film The Archies. The fans of his sister Navya Naveli Nanda look forward to seeing her in films as well but she has no plans to do so. Talking about her decision to not enter the film industry, Navya recently said that she is more inclined toward her father's family business.

Navya Naveli Nanda on being interested in her father's family business

Navya Naveli Nanda spoke about her career interests recently as she featured in a CNBC-TV18 show. When asked about her decision to not pursue a career in the film industry, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan said that both sides of her family have a rich heritage. She shared that on her father's side, they have a four-generation history in business and she finds it to be a familiar and straightforward path for her.

Interestingly, Navya has been in her father's family business, Escorts Group since the age of 21. Shedding details about it, Navya said that she was raised in Delhi by her paternal grandfather and father where she was engaged in discussions about stock markets and tractors from a young age and this helped her understand the business.

Navya on starting business at the age of 21

Earlier during a conversation with Mashable India, Navya talked about how she started doing business at the age of 21. "Because I come from a very privileged background, I had the opportunity to do it. My family supported me financially, I had access to a lot of opportunities which people don’t get. So for me to be able to do what I am doing at the age I am doing it is an advantage of where I come from. I had utmost gratitude and respect for that. Because I don’t think I would have been able to reach here so soon. I would have still been able to, because I am an ambitious person, but not as fast. Creating an identity has always been very important for me.” she said.

Meanwhile, Navya is also making a mark as a YouTuber. Her podcast What The Hell Navya in which she discusses life with her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmom Jaya Bachchan has become successful and is currently in its second season.

