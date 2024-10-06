Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his parents felt good when he worked with Salman Khan in Kick; says 'Unko belief nahin tha mere upar'

Most of us have grown up watching the three Khans of Bollywood. We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan who have continued to rule Hindi cinema for decades. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the actors known to have worked with all three superstars in their respective movies. Nawazuddin recently shared that his parents felt good when he worked with Salman in Kick. He expressed that they didn't have a belief in him.

During the latest podcast with The Majlis Show, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was quizzed if his parents initially believed that he wouldn't be successful in acting unless he collaborated with the Khans.

The Kick actor stated that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are big superstars and people feel if an actor works with them, he becomes successful. Contrary to others' opinions, his mother and father didn't feel much like it.

"Unka toh ye tha ki ye apne pairon pe khada ho jaaye kuch karne lage. Unko belief nahin tha mere upar ki kuch karlega. But achcha laga unhe jab Kick dekhi unhone (My parents wanted me to be successful. They didn't believe in me. However, my parents felt great when they watched Kick)," Nawazuddin said.

Earlier in June this year, in an exclusive house tour video with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin spoke about his struggling days, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared that he has no complaints about life. The 50-year-old star further expressed that he enjoyed the struggling phase of his life too as he used to live with many like-minded people.

For the uninitiated, Nawazuddin Siddiqui began his acting journey in Bollywood with the 1999 film, Sarfarosh, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. They later worked in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Nawazuddin also appeared in Aamir's co-production venture, Peepli Live in 2010.

The actor worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's 2017 film, Raees. He collaborated with Salman Khan in Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Coming back to Kick, the Sajid Nadiadwala directorial also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda. The makers recently announced Kick 2, the sequel to the 2014 film.

