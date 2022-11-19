Decoding the economics of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai - Budget, Box Office, Recovery and more

Sooraj Barjatya's expedition drama on the backdrop of friendship, was released in theatres last week. The film boasted of an ensemble cast with very credible names from the movie industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta among others. It opted for a very conservative yet aggressive release strategy as it released only in 480 screens domestically, in its opening weekend. With glowing word of mouth, the film saw its opening multiply manifolds over the opening weekend.

The numbers on the weekdays managed to show a stronghold and the footfalls too were higher than what they were on an opening day. Uunchai in its second week is running with more screens than it did in its first week, precisely 50 screens more. The second Friday number landed around Rs. 1.25 cr nett and it is all set to record numbers of over Rs. 2 cr net on Saturday and Sunday, to cruise for a lifetime cume of over Rs. 30 cr, domestically.