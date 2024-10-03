WATCH: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh attend Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's son Guriq's birthday bash; Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi also join

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son Guriq turned a year older. Neha's close friend, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, wished the munchkin a happy birthday. Kareena Kapoor attended the birthday celebration with her kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, and Jeh attended Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's son Guriq's birthday bash. Karan Johar's kids, Yash and Roohi, also joined the celebration.

In a video on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen exiting the party with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, from a building. Kareena is holding both her sons' hands while stepping out. Taimur is accompanying them quietly and Jeh is in a mischievous mood.

She is sporting a casual outfit for the occasion. Bebo opted for a black fitted top and blue baggy jeans. The actress completed her look with a pair of goggles and white sneakers. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

Kareena and her sons are surrounded by her fans and paparazzi as they sit in their car after the celebration.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor dropped a picture of her son, Jeh, with birthday boy Guriq on her Instagram story. Kareena wished Guriq in her post. "Happy Biryani Guriq darling… My baby boy adores you, and so do we," she wrote in the caption.

Kareena and Neha share a close bond. They also worked together in Priyadarshan's film Chup Chup Ke, in which Neha played Kareena's sister.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their son Guriq's third birthday on October 3, 2024. He was born in 2021. The couple also has a daughter named Mehr. They tied the knot on May 10, 2018, at a private ceremony in a Delhi Gurudwara.

