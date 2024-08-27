Neha Dhupia waking up to husband Angad Bedi singing Happy Birthday is the best gift a wife can ask for; WATCH

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of the cutest couple and one happy family. These two never fail in setting up couple goals and often make our hearts melt with their mushy pictures. The lovebirds have jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the actress’ birthday and the Pink star has definitely raised bars for all the husbands higher with his birthday post for his wife.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad Bedi shared a couple of pictures and a video with a heartfelt post from the Maldives. In the first picture, we can see him planting a kiss on his wife Neha Dhupia’s forehead as they pose in front of the crystal-clear blue sea. The next one is of them from the same location, smiling for the camera.

Then comes a video of the actress cosily sleeping on the bed hugging her son while Angad sneaks in singing Happy Birthday as quietly as possible. He sings ‘Happy Birthday Mrs Bedi’ and wakes up his wife with a big smile. Sharing these pictures and video, he captioned it, “Happy birthday to my wonderwoman.. to the mother of our beautiful children.. to the home-maker.. to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe.. i love you. A.”

Talking to Hindustan Times recently, Neha Dhupia opened up about her weight loss journey of 23-25 kgs. The mother of two shared that after the birth of her daughter Mehr, they went into lockdown. She eventually lost the weight as they were at home, and she could work on a deficit diet. But then she got pregnant again and added that it was a crazy span of four years, where she lost and put on weight time and again.

Talking about her work front, she was last seen in Bad Newz which also starred Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Amy Virk. The film minted decent numbers at the box office and everyone loved Neha Dhupia’s performance. She also hosted the 6th season of her chat show No Filter Neha recently.

