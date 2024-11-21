Neha Sharma Birthday: When Varun Dhawan said Crook actress had ‘hottest gym clicks’; called her and sister Aisha 'pretty hot'

Actress Neha Sharma made her Hindi debut in 2010 with Crook and has since then worked in many films. She also has one of the most aesthetic social media accounts and enjoys a massive following. On the occasion of Neha’s birthday today, November 21, 2024, let’s revisit the moment when Varun Dhawan said that she had the ‘hottest gym clicks.’ He also called her and her sister Aisha Sharma ‘pretty hot.’

Varun Dhawan graced an episode of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan during Season 7 with his Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor. During the rapid fire round, host Karan Johar asked VD to name the celebrity he thought should become the official ambassador of the ‘hottest gym clicks’ on Instagram.

In response, Varun said, “Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma,” and then pointed towards Anil Kapoor, saying, “Even you love them. You’ve worked with Neha in Mubarakan.” He added, “They’re pretty hot; I can’t lie about it. They’re pretty hot, ya.”

During Season 8, when Varun Dhawan arrived on the show with Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar asked him to reveal the name of the celebrity he stalked the most on Instagram. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actor answered, “Actually, I think it's Aisha Sharma; I said it last time also when I was here because I think she puts very cool quotes and she works out a lot, and she's pretty also.”

Reacting to this on her Instagram Story, Aisha Sharma wrote, "Way too kind, Varun. Thank you ever so much for mentioning me twice on this chat show. Didn't know you stalked the coolest Ig account (laughing emojis) Jk. Stay your charming self always, @varundvn.”

Neha Sharma also reacted to the segment, saying, “Happens to be my fav actor of this generation.. love him even more now, @varundvn, you are just too cool.”

On the work front, Neha Sharma was last seen in the 2024 comedy movie Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. She made a special appearance as Sejal, the ex-girlfriend of Ammy’s character. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his action thriller Baby John in December.

