7 Anil Kapoor comedy movies that are as hilarious as Majnu Bhai’s painting

Anil Kapoor, who made his debut in 1979, is one of the most popular Bollywood actors to date. Apart from showcasing his prowess in the drama genre, he has also played various comic roles in his career. Majnu Bhai, his character from Welcome, and his painting are iconic even today. In this piece, have a look at some of the best Anil Kapoor comedy movies that will leave you in splits.

7 Anil Kapoor comedy movies to make for your perfect laughter session:



1. Jugjugg Jeeyo

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

2 hours 28 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli Director: Raj Mehta

Raj Mehta Writer: Sumit Batheja, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh,

Sumit Batheja, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh, Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jugjugg Jeeyo is one of the recent Anil Kapoor comedy movies. In the film, Varun Dhawan’s Kukoo and Kiara Advani’s Naina are facing problems in their marriage and wish to get a divorce. When Kukoo attempts to tell his father, Bheem (Anil), about their decision, he learns shocking news in return. Bheem is planning to divorce his mother.

2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Shelly Chopra Dhar Writer: Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal

Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a lighthearted rom-com that is a must-watch. The film marks the first collaboration between Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor. He plays the role of Balbir Chaudhary, who wants to get his daughter married. However, she is hiding the truth about her true love from her entire family. Anil shared a great chemistry with Juhi Chawla in the movie.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for some good Anil Kapoor comedy movies, then Dil Dhadakne Do is a good choice. He portrays the character of Kamal Mehra, who is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Neelam on a cruise trip. The trip becomes an opportunity for the Mehra family to deal with all their issues. Anil has some hilarious dialogues in the film that are extremely memorable.

4. Welcome

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Writer: Anees Bazmee, Rajeev Kaul, Praful Parekh

Anees Bazmee, Rajeev Kaul, Praful Parekh Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Welcome is one of the most famous Anil Kapoor comedy movies of all time. The film revolves around Rajiv who falls in love with Sanjana but soon discovers that she belongs to a family of dons. Anil’s Majnu Bhai has one-liners that will make you burst out laughing, and his bond with Uday Shetty is too endearing.

5. No Entry

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

2 hours 41 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Writer: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Another cult classic comedy movie starring Anil Kapoor is No Entry. He plays the role of Kishan, who is married to Kajal. His wife is always suspicious of him having an extramarital affair. However, he gets caught in a chaotic situation when his womanizing friend Prem decides to send Bobby into his life.

6. Biwi No. 1

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Writer: Kamal Haasan, Rumi Jaffery

Kamal Haasan, Rumi Jaffery Year of release: 1999

1999 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Biwi No. 1 follows the story of Salman Khan’s Prem, who is married to Pooja but has an affair with Rupali. Pooja takes help from Anil Kapoor’s character Lakhan, Prem’s friend, in order to teach her husband a lesson. Anil was paired opposite Tabu in this 90s hit.

7. Mr. India

Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins

2 hours 59 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Sci-Fi/Comedy

Sci-Fi/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri Director: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur Writer: Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan Year of release: 1987

1987 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mr. India was a huge success at the box office and also received a lot of appreciation from the critics. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays the role of Arun, who takes care of orphans. He receives a device that makes him invisible. The film showcases his love story with Seema and also how his face off against the villain, Mogambo.

Which Anil Kapoor comedy movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

