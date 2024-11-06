7 Anil Kapoor comedy movies that are as hilarious as Majnu Bhai’s painting
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Anil Kapoor comedy movies that promise to entertain you with their engaging and humorous narratives.
Anil Kapoor, who made his debut in 1979, is one of the most popular Bollywood actors to date. Apart from showcasing his prowess in the drama genre, he has also played various comic roles in his career. Majnu Bhai, his character from Welcome, and his painting are iconic even today. In this piece, have a look at some of the best Anil Kapoor comedy movies that will leave you in splits.
7 Anil Kapoor comedy movies to make for your perfect laughter session:
1. Jugjugg Jeeyo
- Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli
- Director: Raj Mehta
- Writer: Sumit Batheja, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh,
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Jugjugg Jeeyo is one of the recent Anil Kapoor comedy movies. In the film, Varun Dhawan’s Kukoo and Kiara Advani’s Naina are facing problems in their marriage and wish to get a divorce. When Kukoo attempts to tell his father, Bheem (Anil), about their decision, he learns shocking news in return. Bheem is planning to divorce his mother.
2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
- Running Time: 2 hours
- IMDb Rating: 5.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra
- Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar
- Writer: Shelly Chopra Dhar, Gazal Dhaliwal
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a lighthearted rom-com that is a must-watch. The film marks the first collaboration between Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor. He plays the role of Balbir Chaudhary, who wants to get his daughter married. However, she is hiding the truth about her true love from her entire family. Anil shared a great chemistry with Juhi Chawla in the movie.
3. Dil Dhadakne Do
- Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
If you’re looking for some good Anil Kapoor comedy movies, then Dil Dhadakne Do is a good choice. He portrays the character of Kamal Mehra, who is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Neelam on a cruise trip. The trip becomes an opportunity for the Mehra family to deal with all their issues. Anil has some hilarious dialogues in the film that are extremely memorable.
4. Welcome
- Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- Writer: Anees Bazmee, Rajeev Kaul, Praful Parekh
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Welcome is one of the most famous Anil Kapoor comedy movies of all time. The film revolves around Rajiv who falls in love with Sanjana but soon discovers that she belongs to a family of dons. Anil’s Majnu Bhai has one-liners that will make you burst out laughing, and his bond with Uday Shetty is too endearing.
5. No Entry
- Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- Writer: Anees Bazmee
- Year of release: 2005
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Another cult classic comedy movie starring Anil Kapoor is No Entry. He plays the role of Kishan, who is married to Kajal. His wife is always suspicious of him having an extramarital affair. However, he gets caught in a chaotic situation when his womanizing friend Prem decides to send Bobby into his life.
6. Biwi No. 1
- Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu
- Director: David Dhawan
- Writer: Kamal Haasan, Rumi Jaffery
- Year of release: 1999
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Biwi No. 1 follows the story of Salman Khan’s Prem, who is married to Pooja but has an affair with Rupali. Pooja takes help from Anil Kapoor’s character Lakhan, Prem’s friend, in order to teach her husband a lesson. Anil was paired opposite Tabu in this 90s hit.
7. Mr. India
- Running Time: 2 hours 59 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Movie Genre: Sci-Fi/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri
- Director: Shekhar Kapur
- Writer: Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan
- Year of release: 1987
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Mr. India was a huge success at the box office and also received a lot of appreciation from the critics. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays the role of Arun, who takes care of orphans. He receives a device that makes him invisible. The film showcases his love story with Seema and also how his face off against the villain, Mogambo.
Which Anil Kapoor comedy movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.
