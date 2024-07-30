7 best Neha Sharma movies that prove her talent goes beyond looks

Neha Sharma is a multifaceted talent who has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. Starting her career with a Telugu film, she transitioned seamlessly into Bollywood. Neha Sharma’s movies show her captivating screen presence and journey, which are as diverse as her roles.

From the bubbly love interest to the strong-willed advocate, she has showcased her acting range across genres like comedy, romance, and action. She's not just restricted to Hindi cinema, having also made her mark in Malayalam cinema.

7 best Neha Sharma movies that are worth a watch

1. Crook

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Neha Sharma, Arjan Bajwa, Simile Suri, Gulshan Grover

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: YouTube

Neha Sharma’s movie Crook: It's Good to Be Bad throws Emraan Hashmi into a web of crime and romance Down Under. He plays Jai, a man on the run in Australia, who falls for the vivacious Suhani, played by Sharma.

Suhani is a strong-willed young woman with Indian roots who was raised in Australia. Their connection blossoms amidst the backdrop of racial tensions, with Suhani's brother disapproving of Jai. As the plot thickens, Suhani's loyalty and courage are tested while Jai grapples with his own mysterious past.

2. Youngistaan

Cast: Jackky Bhagnani, Neha Sharma, Boman Irani, Mita Vashisht, Farooq Shaikh

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2014

Where to Watch: YouTube

Neha Sharma’s movie Youngistaan follows Abhimanyu (Jackky Bhagnani), a carefree video game developer living in Japan with his girlfriend Anvita (Sharma). Anvita is bubbly, passionate, and a perfect match for Abhimanyu's easygoing personality. Their world gets flipped when Abhimanyu's father, the Prime Minister of India, unexpectedly dies.

Abhimanyu, the rightful heir, is thrust into the political arena. Torn between his love for Anvita and his duty to his country, Abhimanyu navigates the treacherous world of Indian politics with Anvita by his side, offering unwavering support and a dose of reality.

3. Kyaa Sooper Kool Hain Hum

Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Sharma, Sarah Jane Dias, Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum follows two struggling buddies, Adi (Tusshar Kapoor) and Sid (Riteish Deshmukh). Adi falls for the beautiful Simran (Neha Sharma), a call center employee. However, Simran throws him a curveball, claiming to be lesbian. Meanwhile, Sid is smitten with Anu (Sarah Jane Dias) after a chance encounter.

Their pursuit of love takes them to Goa, where hilarious chaos ensues. Simran's lie unravels, and both couples face unexpected romantic hurdles. Packed with slapstick humor and double entendres, the film explores the complexities of love and relationships with a comedic twist.

4. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Neha Sharma, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Annu Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 3.4/10

Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: YouTube

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 reunites the Dhillon brothers – Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol – for another round of hilarious antics. This time, they find themselves in England, where chaos erupts when Gajodhar (Bobby Deol) falls for the vivacious Suman Khanna (Neha Sharma).

Suman is a huge Salman Khan fan, adding another layer of humor to their blossoming romance. However, Gajodhar's family disapproves, leading to comical clashes and cultural misunderstandings. With the Deols' signature brand of action and comedy, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 is a laugh-out-loud family entertainer.

5. Mubarakan

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Ilena D’Cruz, Karan Kundrra, Ratna Pathak Shah

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mubarakan is a whirlwind of romantic entanglements with a dash of family drama. Arjun Kapoor plays identical twin brothers Karan and Charan, who fall for different women. In this Neha Sharma’s movie, she portrays Nafisa, Charan's love interest.

Nafisa is a strong-willed woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind, a perfect match for Charan's easygoing personality. However, family plans for an arranged marriage with another woman throw a wrench into their romance.

6. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Mimoh, Sanjay Mishra

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: YouTube

Jogira Sara Ra Ra follows Jogi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a quirky wedding planner, and Dimple (Neha Sharma), a woman desperate to avoid an arranged marriage. Dimple seeks Jogi's help to sabotage the wedding. Neha Sharma portrays Dimple as a spirited and determined young woman who isn't afraid to fight for her own happiness.

Jogi hatches outlandish schemes to break off the engagement, leading to hilarious consequences. However, as they spend time together, an unexpected connection sparks between them. Will Dimple escape her unwanted marriage and find love with Jogi? The film explores themes of defying societal expectations and finding love in unexpected places.

7. Tum Bin 2

Cast: Neha Sharma, Aditya Seal, Aashim Gulati, Sonia Balani, Mouni Roy

IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: YouTube

Tum Bin 2 is a heart-wrenching love story about moving on from loss. In this Neha Sharma movie, she takes on the role of Taran, a young woman left devastated after her fiancé Amar (Aashim Gulati) dies in a skiing accident. She struggles to cope with grief but finds solace in the companionship of Shekhar (Aditya Seal).

Shekhar helps Taran rediscover happiness and even falls in love with her. However, the past resurfaces, forcing Taran to confront her lingering feelings for Amar and decide whether she can open her heart to love again.

Neha Sharma’s movies prove that her career is a testament to her versatility and willingness to take on challenging characters. Whether captivating audiences with her dance moves in high-octane song sequences or delivering heartfelt performances, she leaves a lasting impression.

