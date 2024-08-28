New mommy Richa Chadha indulges in TLC, says 'Screw every single person who won’t let a mom shower in peace'

It’s been nearly a month since Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child. Since then, the actress has been sharing insights into her motherhood journey on social media. Earlier, she spoke about missing traveling and how being a mom is a 24/7 job. A while ago, she posted an image of herself indulging in some self-care and spoke about moms not getting enough time to even take a peaceful shower.

The Fukrey actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie from her bathroom. In the image, she pouted with her face layered with a mask and hair soaking wet. Captioning the photo, she penned, “Screw every single person who won’t let a mom shower in peace, even once a week.”

Nearly a week ago, Richa Chadha also dropped multiple gorgeous images of herself. Along with it, she opened up about dreaming of having eight uninterrupted hours of sleep. The new mom wrote, “BRB dreaming of eight uninterrupted hours of sleep. Good night to you. Good morning to me. Bye #NewMomStruggles #brainfogbegone #NoNinni”

Prior to that, she gave her fans a life update and revealed how she had been adapting to this new phase of life. With a selfie, she assured her admirers that she wasn’t missing in action but was busy with her new job.

“I haven’t disappeared. I just have a new job. My boss needs me 24x7, there are no off days. Meet the baby. Some days are filled with family, food, fun, and feeds,” she wrote adding “BRB, with hatchling!” in the post’s caption. By the end of her post, she also dropped a surprise video of her baby.

Richa and Ali Fazal got married on October 4, 2022 in Lucknow. A couple of years later, on July 16, 2024, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chadha is all set to resume work and kickstart filming for a comedy film. As for her husband Ali, he will be next seen in Metro In Dino, followed by Lahore 1947 in 2025.

