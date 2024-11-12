Nikkhil Advani claims Kal Ho Naa Ho was made for Rs 32 crore, would’ve crossed Rs 1000 cr today: ‘We’re only talking about Rs 800 cr’

Kal Ho Naa Ho, the beloved film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, is the latest classic to make a return to theaters. On this special occasion, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who directed the hit film, shared that it was made for just Rs 32 crore. He also revealed that, if released today, the film would have easily crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the director of Kal Ho Naa Ho Nikkhil Advani shared insights into the film's budget, reflecting on how its lasting legacy is shaped by its story, cast, and music rather than just its financials. He revealed that the film was made for Rs 32 crore, and if released today with adjusted inflation, it would have grossed over Rs 1000 crore.

"Earlier, we could make a Kal Ho Naa Ho and no one used to care for how much it was made for and how it’s doing. It was made for Rs 32 crore. If you talk in terms of the inflation today, it would have made more than Rs 1000 crore," the director said.

He also spoke about the monumental impact films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai have had on YRF and Dharma, noting that today’s focus is mostly on big box office numbers, unlike back then.

Nikkhil further shared how Kal Ho Naa Ho continues to receive praise years later. He recalled how people still mention memorable moments like Shah Rukh Khan's iconic chain, Rani’s mini skirt, and the emotional impact of his character’s death. For him, a true blockbuster is one that remains memorable even after a decade. He pointed out how, today, the conversation is often centered around massive box office numbers, like Rs 800 crore, rather than the lasting cultural impact a film can have. He said, "Today, we are only talking about Rs 800 crore!"

The filmmaker reflected on the shift in the film industry, noting how middle-of-the-road cinema has largely disappeared. He emphasized that today, films either need to earn Rs 600-800 crore to succeed, or they’re considered failures. However, he remains optimistic about a change, expressing his hope that the focus will shift back to diverse storytelling.

He also mentioned his admiration for films in the 'Ayushmann Khurrana genre', which he felt were outstanding. While acknowledging the current definition of a blockbuster, which is Rs 800 crore, he expressed his desire for a broader, more inclusive definition of success.

Kal Ho Naa Ho follows Naina (Preity Zinta), whose life changes when she meets her lively neighbor, Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). They fall in love, but Aman's hidden secret keeps him from reciprocating. Naina marries her best friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) after learning of Aman's past.

The film, still iconic, left a lasting impact with its emotional storytelling and Shah Rukh Khan’s unforgettable performance, becoming both a box office success and critically acclaimed.

