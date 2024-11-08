Veer Zaara International Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer opens well despite limited showing

"Aisa toh nahi tha ki isse zyada khoobsurat ladki maine dekhi nahi thi…" Remember this famous dialogue? This line is from late filmmaker Yash Chopra's iconic cross-border love story, Veer Zaara. The film, which has gained cult status over the years, was re-released in India on September 13, 2024. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's film performed quite well during its re-run at the box office.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer Zaara collected around Rs 98 crore worldwide in its original run. It grossed Rs 61 crore in India and Rs 37 crore internationally. The 2004 film collected Rs 6 crore in multiple re-releases over the years, taking its total worldwide cume to Rs 104 crore.

Veer Zaara (Re-Release) Opens Well Internationally After Successful Re-Run In India Earlier In 2024

After its successful re-release across India in September this year, Veer Zaara re-released internationally on November 7, 2024. Chopra's directorial has opened well in global markets, especially in Germany.

Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta's Film Eyeing On Rs 108 Crore

Veer Zaara has been re-released in North America, the Middle East, UK & Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Africa. After its international re-release in various countries, the 2004 film will target USD 300k-500k (Rs 2.50 crore - Rs 4.25 crore) worldwide. In other words, the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer can touch Rs 108 crore.

Watch the official trailer of Veer Zaara here:

Veer Zaara's international re-release features Aa Gaye Hum Kahan, the song which wasn't part of the original cut in 2004. It was the highest-grossing film of the year back then. Also starring Rani Mukerji, Veer Zaara would complete 20 years of its release on November 12 this year. The romantic drama also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, and others.

SRK played the role of Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer and Preity was cast as a Pakistani girl, Zaara Hayaat Khan. Rani was Saamiya Siddiqui, a Pakistani lawyer.

