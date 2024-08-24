Not Divyenndu but THIS Jamtara star was first offered to play Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur; actor reveals why it didn’t materialize

Divyenndu rose to massive fame after playing the iconic character of Munna Bhaiya in Prime Video’s series Mirzapur. However, actor Amit Sial has revealed that he was initially offered to play the same character.

He told Filmygyan, “Mirzapur mein jo munna ka character hai wo mujhe offer hua tha but obviously mai Pankaj ka beta to lag nahi sakta hun (Munna’s character in Mirzapur was offered to me but obviously i wouldn’t have been convincing in the role of Pankaj Tripathi’s son) but I am very happy that I did what I did. I think that’s a classic character.”

Further talking about Divyenndu’s performance in it, Amit added, “Bohot hi pyaara dost hai aur bohot hi (accha) potray kiya (He is a very sweet friend and portrayed the character very well).”

Not Munna Bhaiya but Sial went on to play the character of Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Sharan Maurya who was a Special Officer assigned to Mirzapur.

Divyenndu made a way out of the show after two seasons and even his character was ended in the show. The actor recently had a conversation with Zoom where he spoke about his heartbreaking exit. The 41-year-old shared, "After a point of time you cannot romanticize the fact that you are playing a dark character. It tends to take a toll on you. There is only one way to do it...you have to go deep. And you have to come out of it also.”

When asked about the continued love of Mirzapur fans for his character and their constant request of wanting to see him back, Divyenndu acknowledged all of it. The Madgaon Express actor added, "It's love only...kabhi kabhi zyada bhi ho jata hai love, but you cannot really question it. It's a good thing it's a fortunate thing that people love you. But yeah, I mean even if you want to forget people won't let you forget. So, it's a part and parcel of your life."

Prime Video’s Mirzapur is three seasons down now. While the first two seasons made a massive trend, the third one didn’t gain much traction. However, makers' plan to make more seasons continues to be the same.

