Oscars 2025: After Laapataa Ladies fails to make it to shortlist, Hansal Mehta takes a dig at Film Federation of India; ‘Their strike rate...’

Laapataa Ladies was submitted as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025. And recently, the Best International Feature Film shortlist was unveiled, in which the Kiran Rao directorial failed to make it. Now, Hansal Mehta has taken a dig at the Film Federation of India (FFI), slamming them for their selection.

Today, December 18, 2024, Hansal Mehta took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screenshot of the recently announced shortlist for the International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards. As India’s entry, Laapataa Ladies, didn't get in, Hansal wrote, “Film Federation of India does it again! Their strike rate and selection of films year after year is impeccable.”

Many users resonated with Hansal Mehta’s sentiments and opined that Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light would have been the better choice. A netizen said, “AWIAL will forever be a whatif.”

For the uninitiated, AWIAL was the Grand Prix winner at the Cannes Film Festival. It has received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics' Choice Awards and won several other awards.

Grammy Award-winning artist Ricky Kej stated that Laapataa Ladies, despite being an entertaining film, was the wrong choice to be sent for the Oscars. He wrote on X, “So, the @TheAcademy Oscars shortlist is out. #LaapataaLadies is a very well made, entertaining movie (I enjoyed it), but was absolutely the wrong choice to represent India for the best #InternationalFeatureFilm category. As expected, it lost.”

He continued, “When are we going to realize... year after year... we are choosing the wrong films. There are so many excellent movies made, and we should be winning the #InternationalFeatureFilm category every year!”

Kej added, "Unfortunately, we live in a ‘Mainstream Bollywood’ bubble, where we cannot look beyond films that we ourselves find entertaining. Instead, we should just look for good films made by filmmakers who are uncompromising in their art.. low budget or big budget.. star or no star.. just great artistic cinema.”

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, the film was released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

