Anurag Kashyap reviews Paatal Lok Season 2, admits show’s ending made him ‘breakdown’; calls Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance ‘masterclass of acting’

Director Anurag Kashyap penned a long note reviewing Jaideep Ahlawat's recently released show, Paatal Lok Season 2. He started his review by quoting the celebrated South Korean filmmaker from his award-winning acceptance speech for Parasite as he said, “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

Anurag Kashyap further admitted while they were being proud of Sacred Games, a "powerful, bleak" chronicling of their lower depths with Pataal lok was dropped created by Sudip Sharma and Avinash Arundhare. According to him, it was peak writing, direction and performance that couldn't be outdone. However, he noted, "2025 started with a bang with Black Warrant and the bar was already set high," he said, noting Paatal Lok Season 2's release followed by it.

The filmmaker revealed that he had a change in his routine and goes to sleep early. He shared somehow he wasn’t feeling sleepy and saw the first episode of the new season. "The opening sequence of Jonathan Thom’s body being found , just took my remaining sleep away and I got sucked into the world of Hathi Ram Choudhary so fast, like it was a quicksand. The depths of human darkness that he dwells into , always looking for some hope , that will and won’t come by," he further added.

Take a look

Kashyap noted that the series is a thriller, mystery, and set in a region which everyone knows but doesn’t pay attention to. He hailed poignant writing for not holding punches back and acting as a mirror to the hypocrisy that "resides collectively within us as a society."

The filmmaker further urged the audiences to watch the series with the subtitles for its authenticity, creative audaciousness and acting brilliance. "And the ending suddenly shows you the light in a way , it made me breakdown because I wanted it but didn’t see it coming," he admitted.

The Maharaj actor continued his review in the comments section to give a special mention to the star cast. "As for Jaideep Ahlawat. This for me is not just his best performance to date. I would call the best performance of 2020’s by any actor I have seen here. He isn’t acting, he embodies Hathiram Choudhary. It’s a masterclass of acting. I am in awe," he wrote.

On a concluding note, he congratulated the entire team and brilliant performances of Ishwak Singh and, Tillotama Shome.

