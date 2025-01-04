Sky Force: Akshay Kumar and Veer are ready to ‘soar into the skies’ in new motion poster ahead of trailer release

Sky Force is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of the new year. The makers are all set to kickstart the promotions with the trailer scheduled to drop on January 5, 2025. Now, a motion poster, featuring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer, has been shared ahead of the trailer release. It showed them ready to ‘soar into the skies.’

Today, January 4, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Sky Force shared a motion poster across social media platforms. The poster showed Akshay Kumar and Veer in the avatar of Indian Air Force officers surrounded by planes. A patriotic song could be heard playing in the background. The poster’s tagline said, “Some missions end. Others last a lifetime.” The poster also confirmed that the trailer will be out tomorrow.

The caption of the post read, “This New Year, soar into the skies with #SkyForce – the untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike ever. Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 24th January 2025..”

Fans showered their love and appreciation on the post in the comments section. One person said, “What a song , can't wait for trailer... This is just mind-blowing,” while another wrote, “This flim gives me a vibes of ak's old films.”

A user stated, “Excellent motion poster, can't wait to Witness with two real soldiers on big screen. waiting for this one #Skyforce.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Bollywood stars like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, and more conveyed their excitement by liking the post.

According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a 2-minute, 45-second trailer of the film was certified on January 2. It has received the ‘UA 7+’ rating.

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar will be seen in pivotal roles in Sky Force. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

