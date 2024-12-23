Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT Release Date: When to watch new season of Jaideep Ahlawat’s crime thriller on Prime Video

The much-anticipated thriller, Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is back with a new season! After captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and relatable characters, the series has returned with even more drama and unexpected twists. The first season debuted on Amazon Prime Video in May 2020, quickly earning praise for its engrossing plot, complex characters, attention to detail, and raw depiction of rural India's reality. Get ready for another thrilling ride!

When and where to watch Paatal Lok Season 2

Paatal Lok Season 2 will debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 17, 2025. The new season will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Telugu, and Bengali.

First look posters and plot of Paatal Lok Season 2

The official announcement post for Paatal Lok's second season featured an upside-down Jaideep Ahlawat with a knife pointed at his face with blood on it. The first poster alone has set high standards and raised anticipation among fans.

The creators have announced the release date for the new season with yet another intriguing poster. The image features Jaideep wearing a devil mask covering half of his face, set against a fiery background. The caption read, "Gates open this new year, #PaatalLokOnPrime, New season, Jan 17."

Inspired by Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins, the show's debut season revolved around Hathiram Chowdhary, a police officer played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Hathiram is assigned to investigate a high-stakes case involving four suspects linked to the attempted murder of a journalist.

As he delves further into the investigation, Hathiram finds himself drawn into a perilous criminal underworld, exposing the grim realities of systemic corruption in India. Details about the storyline for the second season remain undisclosed.

Cast and crew of Paatal Lok Season 2

While the full cast for the second season is still under wraps, season one featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh, who won hearts with their roles as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary and cop Ansari. The first season also featured Chum Darang, Niharaika Dutta, Gul Panag, Savinder Pal Vicky, Abhishek Banerjee, and Asif Basra.

Reports suggest that adding to that, Jahnu Barua, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora are set to join the cast of Paatal Lok season 2.

Sudip Sharma created and executive produced the series, which Clean Slate Filmz produced in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP.

