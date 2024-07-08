Panchayat QUIZ: Loved watching Sachiv Ji, Manju Devi, Binod, Banrakas, Prahladcha and more? Answer 7 tricky questions about Jitendra Kumar starrer

TVF's Panchayat is one of the most loved series. The third season was recently released and received a lot of love and attention from fans and as well as critics. Every character wins our hearts in the series with their simple and natural acting skills. It never feels like we are watching a series but living in the Phulera village.

Undoubtedly, the cinephiles have watched the series innumerable times. No matter how many times you watch it, the series never gets old.

A few days ago, the makers organized a success party as Panchayat received a lot of love and appreciation. Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and others were present at the party. Meanwhile, apart from the above-mentioned actors, Panchayat Season 3 also stars Jitendra Kumar (Sachiv Ji), Neena Gupta (Manju Devi), Durgesh Kumar, Sanvikaa, and Sunita Rajwar, among others in important roles.

Now, if you think you have watched the series enough, then take this quiz and test your knowledge. Don't forget to share it with your friends too!

