Kota Factory: Will there be season 4 of Jitendra Kumar starrer web series? Director Pratish Mehta breaks silence

Kota Factory is not just a series but an emotion for several students who are preparing for the IIT entrance. Not only IIT students but also every pupil relate to the series because of its reality and simple way of showcasing the situation. Season 3 was recently released and it received equal love like the last two seasons.

Naturally, fans want Season 4, and in a new interview, Jeetu Bhaiya aka Jitendra Kumar, and the director Pratish Mehta opened up about the possibility of the next season.

Director Pratish Mehta says if Kota Factory season 4 is made, they will make it as relatable as possible

In an interview with OTTPlay, director Pratish Mehta asked if there will be Kota Factory Season 4. He said that he still thinks that whatever process they have followed so far, they will try to be as relatable as possible and tell the story of what the students and teachers feel.

They have been walking on the same trajectory and if the show is sanctioned for a fourth season, the team will indeed follow the same path and make it as relatable as possible. "Our audience, the ones who are now in the Kota pool, and the ones who have passed out of it, that is the best part about Kota Factory," Mehta added.

He further added that whenever he reads the comments, there are people who during season one were preparing for the IIT entrance and now have graduated.

"Some have managed to crack it, some haven't, but they all can relate to that journey. So even if there is another season, I am sure those who are doing it, and those who have done it, will all be able to relate to this show," the director said.

'I think it is very important to explore that reality with every season,' says Jitendra Kumar

Discussing the same topic, Jeetu Bhaiya aka Jitendra Kumar added, “I think it is very important to explore that reality with every season."

According to him, to go there and observe how things are changing, how they are evolving, and how to include them in the stories are important. Jitendra further added that it also engages people while being articulate. The research is included in the story in that way and he thinks that is what the show must continue, and they will keep pushing themselves to bring new things for the audience.

Reception of Kota Factory Season 3

The third season was released on June 20 on Netflix. Fans took to their X handles and praised the season. One user wrote, "I just finished watching Kota Factory Season 3.This season is the best in terms of emotions and impact, with the last episode being particularly powerful. It was a roller coaster ride of emotions, and I still have teary eyes."

Another one commented, "Just watched kota factory s3 truly the best series i have watched i started my prep when season 1 had come and now truly relate with Vaibhav's character wht he been in series is truly magical."

A third user said, "Kota Factory ki sabse badi achievement is that you could be far off the JEE/NIT trail and still connect with the story and the characters. Jeetu Bhaiya ka ek ek word drills in your head."

Others were also seen commenting lovely words as Kota Factory Season 3 touched their hearts.

Meanwhile, apart from Jitendra, the cast also includes Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh. Created by Arunabh Kumar, Saurabh Khanna, and Raghav Subbu, Kota Factory first aired on April 16, 2019. The third season is currently streaming on Netflix.

