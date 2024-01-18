Pankaj Tripathi wants to cut down work; reveals Amar Kaushik told him ‘Atal ji lag rahe hai’ on Stree 2 set

Pankaj Tripathi is undeniably one of the finest and most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proven his mettle with his performance in a number of films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Masaan, Mimi, Ludo, Stree, among others. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film Main Atal Hoon, in which he will be seen essaying the former Indian Priem Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Pankaj Tripathi has now opened up about his decision to cut down on work. He also shared what happened when he went to shoot for Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 immediately after Main Atal Hoon.

Pankaj Tripathi on doing limited projects

Pankaj Tripathi featured in 14 films in the last three years, including Mimi, OMG 2, Fukrey 3, Kaagaz, among others. In an interview with Indian Express, Tripathi said that he has decided to cut down on his work. “I realized I was ‘overeating’, itna acting nahi karna chahiye (One shouldn’t do so much acting),” he said. He explained that there’s a limitation to how one thinks or performs. He cannot change his physicality, which is why instead of doing ten projects, he would rather do only three. He said that in this way, his creative process and his mind will get some rest, and he will be able to perform better.

Pankaj Tripathi reveals what happened on Stree 2 set

In the same interview, the Mirzapur actor also talked about what happened when he went to shoot for his upcoming film Stree 2 immediately after Main Atal Hoon. Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik politely pointed out that he was still playing former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor recalled that he finished shooting for Atal, and the very next day he was on the set of Stree 2.

"On the first day after my shot, Amar Kaushik came to me and whispered in my ears, 'Atal ji lag rahe hai!' (You look like Atal ji). I told him what do I do now, I had just finished the film in Delhi last night. So he gave me a day off and asked me to watch Stree and chill. I said de de chutti, I want this!" shared Pankaj Tripathi.

He further added that he realized that it wasn’t a good idea to go from one set to the other overnight, as it was overlapping. He understood that he needed a gap of 30 days- 10 days to wash out his previous role, the next 10 days for complete rest, and the last 10 days to prep for the next role.

The Ludo actor shared that his situation is different now, and that he has reached a stage where he can say no to work. Earlier, he had many responsibilities and he would take up work so that money kept coming. However, he added that he realizes it is a privilege, to even say that one is no more chasing money.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chhowdhury's thriller film Kadak Singh. It released on 8th December, 2023 on Zee5. He will next be seen in Main Atal Hoon, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19th January, 2024. He also has Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starerr Stree 2, and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

