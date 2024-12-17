Meet actor whose first paycheck was of Rs 2500, worked with Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar; received acclaim for role as real-life hero and is married to co-star

The person we’re talking about in this piece once revealed that his first paycheck was of Rs 2500. This actor started in the film industry as an AD before moving on to work in various Bollywood films, including one with Katrina Kaif and one with Akshay Kumar. He has received a lot of acclaim for his role as a real-life hero. This actor is also married to one of his co-stars. Were you able to guess? He is Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra began his career as a model. In an earlier conversation at News18's Rising Bharat Summit, he revealed that his first salary came from the first advertisement that he did. He shared that he earned around Rs 2500-3000 from it.

In Bollywood, Sidharth started as an Assistant Director on Karan Johar’s movie My Name Is Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. He was launched as an actor in Karan’s Student of the Year (2012) alongside two other fresh faces—Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Then Sidharth worked in the rom-com Hasee Toh Phasee and the action thriller Ek Villain. Brothers with Akshay Kumar, Baar Baar Dekho with Katrina Kaif, Kapoor & Sons, A Gentleman, Ittefaq, and more are some notable titles in his filmography.

One of Sidharth’s most acclaimed performances came in the 2021 film Shershaah, in which he played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero. The actor was last seen in the 2024 movie Yodha. Sid also entered the OTT space with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Regarding his upcoming projects, Sidharth Malhotra will feature in the folk thriller VVAN - Force of the Forrest. Presented by Balaji Telefilms, it is scheduled to be released on Chhath, 2025. He will also be joining Saif Ali Khan in Race 4, the reboot of the franchise.

On the personal front, Sidharth Malhotra is married to his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. They tied the knot in 2023 and are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

Coming to his social media presence, Sidharth actively posts personal and professional updates on his Instagram account. He enjoys a following of around 30.4 million on the platform.

