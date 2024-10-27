Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra to unite for cross-cultural romcom titled Param Sundari? Here’s what we know

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have reportedly joined forces with director Tushar Jalota for a romantic comedy titled Param Sundari. Earlier reports suggested that Malhotra and the leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor, were initially set to star in a thriller but ultimately decided to pivot and collaborate on a rom-com instead.

According to a report by Mid Day, Jalota’s directorial venture tells a classic story of opposites attracting, featuring Malhotra’s character from North India and Kapoor’s character from Kerala.

The report further revealed that Malhotra portrays a sophisticated and wealthy business tycoon from Delhi, while Janhvi plays a modern artist with strong opinions and values. The film explores how the two characters fall in love despite their contrasting personalities, as stated by a source.

Pre-production has commenced on the romantic film, which will be the first collaboration between the lead pair. Jalota, known for directing Dasvi (2022) featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is reportedly aiming to start filming Param Sundari in December.

The report reveals that the first filming schedule will begin in Delhi with Sidharth. Following that, the team plans to travel to Kerala for a shoot, after which the remainder will be filmed on specially constructed sets at a Mumbai studio.

The production design team has been tasked with creating two elaborate sets in Mumbai: one representing a spacious house typical of Delhi and the other showcasing the earthy interiors of traditional Kerala homes. If all goes according to plan, filming is expected to conclude by February 2025.

Additionally, Sheetal Sharma, who recently worked on Munjya and Stree 2, is serving as the costume designer for the project, and the look tests for both actors were conducted recently.

Given that the film's title is inspired by Kriti Sanon's dance number from Mimi (2021), there is speculation that she may make a cameo in the Dinesh Vijan production. However, the producers remain tight-lipped about any such involvement.

In the meantime, Malhotra was last seen in Dharma Productions' Yodha, alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Janhvi was last seen in Devara with JR NTR, which received a positive reception from both fans and critics.

