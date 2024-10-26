Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha feel 'blessed' as Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaraanand Saraswatee visits their Delhi home: ‘His divinity has brought us closer...'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are spiritual beings who stay close to their traditions and customs by celebrating whenever possible. This morning, they got the opportunity to seek the blessing of Shankaracharya Swaamishreeh Avimukteshwaraanandah Saraswatee at their Delhi residence. The couple dropped several glimpses of their divine morning which was spent welcoming Guru Ji home.

Minutes ago, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram and dropped multiple images of them seeking the blessing of Shankaracharya Swaamishreeh Avimukteshwaraanandah Saraswatee in Delhi. The photo album opens with the couple sitting on the floor, in front of Swamiji, as they indulge in a light-hearted conversation. The celebrity couple also performed a puja in his presence and were blessed with some offerings from him. After seeking his blessings, the couple escorted Guruji and his entourage.

In the caption, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress expressed, “This morning @raghavchadha88 and I feel especially blessed by divine grace; as Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ji graced our humble home. For him to accept our invite is a divine privilege; one we never imagined possible. His divinity has brought us closer to the true essence of spirituality and the eternal teachings of Sanatan Dharma. We feel deeply thankful and grateful that he blessed us today. And we pray for his continued blessings upon our family.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Pari’s politician husband, Raghav Chadha also dropped a video, showcasing how they prepped to welcome Swamiji home. Both of them took the responsibility of decking their home beautifully with real flowers. They even performed a puja, accompanied by Raghav’s mom. He also expressed his delight and happiness and welcoming Shankaracharya Swaamishreeh Avimukteshwaraanandah Saraswatee home.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Chopra flew down to her sasural to celebrate the Indian festival with her husband and his family. Soon after, she dropped love-soaked images of them enjoying the festivities. She also mentioned in the caption, “my moon and my stars. Happy Karwa Chauth love of my life!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra’s hubby Raghav Chadha breaks wife's fast in love-filled PICS as they celebrate Karwa Chauth with family