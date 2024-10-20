Parineeti Chopra’s hubby Raghav Chadha breaks wife's fast in love-filled PICS as they celebrate Karwa Chauth with family

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most admired couples in Bollywood. Today on Karwa Chauth, the politician won hearts as he shared a special appreciation post for Parineeti who kept a fast for him. He appreciated her strength, grace and love setting major couple goals.

Sharing pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebration, he penned, “I'm so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace. You've put so much love and dedication into this day from sunrise to moonrise - am so moved... it leaves me wondering how I can ever match that kind of selflessness... Happy Karwa Chauth, my darling Paru!”