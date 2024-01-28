Parineeti Chopra drops happy BTS glimpses from her recording; says ‘From my soul, to the stage’

Parineeti Chopra is poised to embark on an exhilarating new journey in her career. Pinkvilla previously reported that Parineeti is entering into the professional music industry, poised to become the first actress to venture into live singing. Parineeti herself has expressed her excitement about this new venture, and now she has treated fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses from her recording sessions, where her joy and enthusiasm are palpable.

Parineeti Chopra shares BTS from her recording sessions

On Sunday, January 28th, Parineeti Chopra delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing a montage of behind-the-scenes stills from one of her recording sessions. In the captivating images, she was dressed in a sleek black dress, adorned with headphones, and holding a microphone, fully immersed in her musical endeavor. Her infectious laughter filled some moments, while her passionate singing radiated energy in others.

Accompanying the images, Parineeti expressed her sentiments in the caption, stating, "From my soul, to the stage, very soon."

Parineeti Chopra expresses excitement about starting her musical journey

Earlier, in her official announcement marking her entry into the music industry, Parineeti stated, “Music, to me, has always been my happy place .. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world.”

She continued, “I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic).”

Parineeti concluded, “So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I’m joining hands with the best @entertainmentconsultant and we’ve got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you’re as excited for this as I am!”

For the unversed, Parineeti has showcased her vocal talents in various songs featured in her films. Notably, she lent her voice to the soulful Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from Meri Pyaari Bindu. Additionally, she delivered a poignant version of Teri Mitti from Kesari and the unplugged rendition of Matlabi Yariyan from The Girl on the Train.

Beyond the silver screen, Parineeti also sang the track O Piya, which was featured in her wedding video with Raghav Chadha.

