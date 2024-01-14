Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha happily celebrate first Lohri post marriage with family; see INSIDE pics

Parineeti Chopra has been reveling in marital bliss since her wedding with Raghav Chadha last year. The couple has joyfully marked numerous firsts together, embracing traditional festivals with enthusiasm. Following Karwa Chauth, Diwali, and Christmas, inside glimpses from Raghav and Parineeti’s first Lohri celebration after their wedding has emerged online. The couple appeared radiant with happiness, surrounded by their loved ones during this festive occasion.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate first Lohri after marriage with family

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Lohri festival together on January 13, 2024, marking a special moment in their journey since tying the knot in September of the previous year. A close acquaintance shared inside pictures from the joyous occasion on Instagram Stories.

The selfies captured intimate moments with Raghav and Parineeti, who were joined by Raghav’s mother, his uncle Pawan Sachdeva, and other loved ones. The couple radiated happiness, their smiles lighting up the photos.

Additional pictures provided a glimpse into the couple's stylish outfits. Parineeti showcased a chic look in a black full-sleeved top and pants paired with black boots, complemented by a printed stole. Her makeup was understated, and her hair was left open, with a touch of sindoor in the parting. Meanwhile, Raghav looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with a black shawl and matching shoes, adding an extra touch of sophistication to the festivities.

Advertisement

Have a look at the pictures!

Parineeti Chopra’s glimpse into her ‘full of fuzzies’ New Year with Raghav Chadha

To commence the new year of 2024, Parineeti Chopra shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, offering a glimpse into her Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations with her husband Raghav Chadha in Austria and London. Adorned in winter attire, the couple posed together, wrapped in a warm embrace. In the snapshots, they were joined by Pari’s brother Shivang Chopra. The images also provided a sneak peek at chocolates and a delightful beverage.

Parineeti's caption expressed, “Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies. #Austria #London. Happy new year everyone!”

Raghav and Parineeti exchanged vows on September 24, 2023, in the presence of their friends and families in a lavish ceremony held in the picturesque city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hold each other close in unseen romantic PIC