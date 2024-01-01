Parineeti Chopra drops PICS from ‘full of fuzzies’ Christmas, New Year celebrations with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, reveling in their newlywed bliss, have marked several significant milestones this year. From offering glimpses into their first Diwali to sharing moments of their Karva Chauth, the couple has been on a joyous journey. To commence the year 2024, Parineeti has now treated fans to snapshots from their 'warm' Christmas and New Year celebrations held overseas.

Parineeti Chopra celebrates Christmas and New Year with Raghav Chadha abroad

On Monday, January 1, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a series of photos capturing her Christmas and New Year's Eve festivities with husband Raghav Chadha in Austria and London.

One image depicted a cozy moment with Parineeti leaning on Raghav, both clad in sweaters, sharing smiles. Another showcased Pari's hand delicately holding a packet of chocolates. In a particularly affectionate picture, the actress, dressed in a black outfit, sat on Raghav's lap, embracing him warmly. A snapshot featured Raghav and Parineeti posing alongside the actress' brother Shivang Chopra, bundled up in winter clothes. The final shot featured a delicious cup of beverage.

In the heartfelt caption, Parineeti expressed, “Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies. #Austria #London. Happy new year everyone!”

Fans couldn't help but be enchanted by the couple's moments. One person said, “Awwwww you guys are so cute,” while another sent their wishes with, “Happy new year beautiful couple.” A comment stated, “Very happy happy moments.”

Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra ‘most wonderful present’ in New Year post

Raghav Chadha added to the delightful moments by sharing more pictures on his Instagram account. In one, the couple is seated opposite each other, with Parineeti playfully squeezing his cheeks. Another image captured them posing on a balcony, hands intertwined.

Raghav’s caption read, “She called me Santa, but it’s me who got the most wonderful present of all! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, one filled with love, joy and peace.”

For the unversed, Raghav and Parineeti tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony held in Udaipur, surrounded by their loved ones.

