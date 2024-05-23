Parineeti Chopra goes ‘ooof’ as her brother shares UNSEEN pics from her pre-wedding ceremony

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared her brother's post on social media, showcasing photos from her pre-wedding ceremony. The images capture delightful moments with her brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra. The series of photos is too adorable to overlook.

Parineeti Chopra's brother, Sahaj Chopra, shared three pictures from the actress' sangeet ceremony on Instagram. The images capture Parineeti and her siblings posing with a scooter as a prop. Parineeti shines in a stunning golden co-ord set paired with a long jacket, while her brothers look handsome in matching black outfits.

Check out the post here:

The trio wears bright smiles in the photos. Sharing the picture, Sahaj captioned it, "Je Jatt vigad gaya - Three Musketeers! @parineetichopra @shivangchopra99 24/09/2023." (We three have messed up - Three Musketeers! @parineetichopra @shivangchopra99 24/09/2023.)

Parineeti expressed her love with a smiling face and heart emojis in the comments section, while their mom, Reena Chopra, also showered the post with several heart emoticons.

Parineeti re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Ooof!" along with a heart-eye emoticon.

Parineeti Chopra on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra recently appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Both Diljit and Parineeti garnered significant acclaim for their performances.

Parineeti has an extensive filmography, including movies like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance, Ishaqzaade, Uunchai, Mission Raniganj and many more.

