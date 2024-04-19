EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra on camps, favoritism in industry; ‘Don’t have somebody saying take Parineeti in this film, I will do a deal’

Parineeti Chopra has received huge accolades for her performance in the recently released Imtiaz Ali film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the title role, the film had Pari playing the role of Amarjot Kaur who was the co-artist and wife of the popular singer.

While her acting chops have been praised in the movie, she has also received appreciation for singing several songs. However, several fans have felt that Parineeti hasn't got the deserving amount of work opportunities in the industry as compared to her contemporaries. Recently during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts on that.

Parineeti Chopra on not getting enough opportunities in the industry

While talking about the reasons behind not getting the work opportunities she deserved, Parineeti Chopra said that it was because of favoritism in the industry. "I feel that access to certain actors and access to certain directors leads to work opportunity, that's what I definitely feel. And if I am not available in front of their eyes all the time, I will lose out on that work opportunity," she said while adding that she was not talking about nepotism. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"I am just saying that there are camps, there are circles, there are favorites. Two people who are similarly talented, who can bring the same thing to the table, one will be a favorite and one will be not and the one who is not will lose the work opportunity which is why I really urge that this becomes a meritocracy. So if I am able to bring that talent, if I am able to bring that same amount, then I must also get the opportunity and not lose it because I don't have a relationship or I am not in your camp or I am not in your click," she added.

Advertisement

Further saying that she only has her talent to do the talking, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress said, "which is why I responded to this fan saying that the fan sees it as I don't have the backing. I don't have the person pushing me. I don't have somebody making calls for me. I don't have somebody saying take Parineeti in this film, I will do a deal with you, I don't have these things happening for me. I only have my talent, so the day that changes, I think I'll be able to do all the work that I dream of doing"

Parineeti Chopra wants to get a chance based on her good work

When asked what could be the possible solution to the problem, Parineeti said, "The thing is I am going to say a very controversial thing here. The problem is there have been actors in the past who have voiced out these problems, I don't know where that goes usually it doesn't go well. Like I said, if then only work is the measure then I am doing some good work, please give me a chance based on that. If you expect me to completely change my core and make fake relationships, that's something I can't do."

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead along with Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Nisha Bano, Anjum Batra, Vipin Katyal, and Udaybir Sandhumore in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The movie chronicles the life of legendary singer Chamkila and his co-artist and wife Amarjot Kaur who rose to fame to become a global sensation before being gunned down in 1988.