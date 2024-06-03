Did you know Panchayat season 3's Abha Sharma aka Amma Ji has connection to Parineeti Chopra?

Panchayat is one of the most loved Hindi web series. The 3rd season of the series started streaming recently and is receiving huge acclaim from the viewers.

One of the main highlights of Panchayat is its characters and their simplicity. In the new season, the series introduces new characters and makes you fall in love with the show even more. One of the new characters with whom people have fallen in love is Amma Ji played by the talented Abha Sharma. But do you know her connection with Parineeti Chopra?

Panchayat actress Abha Sharma aka Amma Ji's connection with Parineeti Chopra

Abha Sharma is making waves on social media for playing the character of Amma Ji in Panchayat season 3 to perfection. Not just her character but her dialogues and performance are also being appreciated.

Even though Abha hasn't been seen much in films and OTT, she is an active theater artist. Back in 2012, she played the character of Parineeti Chopra's grandmom in her debut film Ishaqzaade. In the popular song Jhalla Wallah, she can also be seen kissing Chopra on the cheeks.

Well, now that Abha has got the much deserving fame, we look forward to seeing her in more films and shows.

More about Panchayat

TVF's Panchayat is a comedy-drama series based on the life of Abhishek Tripathi who is an engineering graduate but ends up getting a government job in a small village named Phulera. Initially reluctant to live in Phulera, gradually he starts adjusting to the new lifestyle and starts liking the people around him for their simplicity and innocence.

The character of Abhishek played by Jitendra Kumar has reminded the viewers of Shah Rukh Khan's character in Swades. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about the same and said that when they were initially writing and listening to the story, they doubted that there were some similarities between the two characters.

Jitendra said that he also reluctantly comes to his village just to live for a couple of days which made them think that people might highlight this. "But we used it as an inspiration in the show," he said.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Ragubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Sunita Rajwar among others.

