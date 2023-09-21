Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Details about catering, decor and Sufi Night revealed

This weekend, a fairytale wedding is on the horizon as AAP leader Raghav Chadha is all set to get married to actress Parineeti Chopra in Udaipur on September 24. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun, featuring rituals like Ardas, Kirtan, and a mesmerizing Sufi Night held in Delhi. Pinkvilla has now exclusively uncovered insights into the wedding’s catering and decor management, and the notable performers at the Sufi night.

Details about catering and decor management at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding extravaganza in Udaipur is set to span over two days, and the couple has overseen every aspect of the celebration. In an exclusive revelation, Pinkvilla has uncovered the names responsible for catering and decor management for this grand event. A source disclosed, “The event planning company, Ten Events and Entertainment, has been entrusted with the task of meticulously handling the catering and decoration, ensuring that Raghav and Parineeti's wedding is nothing short of an extraordinary experience."

Performers at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Sufi Night

As part of the pre-wedding festivities, a splendid Sufi night was hosted at Raghav Chadha's residence in Delhi on September 20. The event saw the presence of notable guests including Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, Parineeti's parents, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and designer Pawan Sachdeva, among others. The night was a dazzling affair with preparations underway throughout the day. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the performers who graced the occasion. “The band Ali Brothers delivered a superb performance, adding a special touch to Parineeti and Raghav's Sufi night,” revealed a source.

More details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s upcoming wedding

Numerous reports have been circulating, divulging various aspects of the wedding arrangements. According to India Today, the chosen theme for the main wedding is 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding,' hinting at a predominantly white aesthetic in both the decorations and the couple's outfits. As reported by Times of India, the wedding's food menu will pay homage to the couple's Punjabi heritage by featuring Punjabi dishes. Additionally, it will offer Rajasthani delicacies to treat guests to the flavors of the local cuisine.

