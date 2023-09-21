Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Designer Pawan Sachdeva spills deets about groom's outfit; calls them a 'power couple'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's highly anticipated wedding is set to unfold in lavish style this weekend. Reports have emerged, shedding light on the wedding day's schedule, pre-wedding celebrations, and more. Pinkvilla now offers exclusive insights into the groom's attire for the ceremonies. Pawan Sachdeva, Raghav's maternal uncle and a renowned fashion designer, had crafted Raghav's engagement outfit. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he shared intricate details about Raghav's attire for the wedding functions and expressed his joy regarding the union between Raghav and Parineeti.

Pawan Sachdeva on Raghav Chadha’s wedding ensemble and his marriage to Parineeti Chopra

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, designer Pawan Sachdeva divulged the intricacies of Raghav Chadha's attire for his impending nuptials with Parineeti Chopra. He shared, "It's been a crazy week for us designing his outfits. He (Raghav) has no time for fittings as he has been busy with political work. Somehow we have managed to do everything. I have designed everything for him, outfits for all occasions from casual to formal looks. He's my nephew, my real sister's son. He has been wearing outfits designed by me since he was 9 years old (laughs).”

Pawan further confirmed, "Every ceremony has a color theme. We have coordinated his looks to that of Parineeti's." He also said that Raghav is very excited as any other youngster would be. Pawan said, "It is a new beginning for him. He is very excited, and excitement should be there as it's his wedding. They are a power couple, their names are powerful and well-known, and they are a good-looking couple. It is a power-packed wedding! They complement each other in every manner. We are really happy to have Parineeti in our family, we have no words to express. She is such a wonderful and warm person."

More details about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s pre-wedding ceremonies

Parineeti Chopra arrived in Delhi a few days ago to partake in the celebrations. Images of the couple seeking blessings at a Gurdwara have made their way onto the internet. On September 20, a splendid Sufi Night took place at Raghav Chadha's Delhi residence, adorned with beautiful decorations. Following the pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi, the couple, along with their families, is anticipated to journey to Udaipur for further festivities, culminating in the grand wedding.

